4 new industrial estates to come up across 3 J&K districts

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday, accorded administrative approval for setting up of 4 new industrial estates in J&K, an official statement said.

These include Industrial estates at Budhi Kathua, Medicity Jammu, Chandgam, and Lelhar Pulwama which will be developed over 1,379 kanals of land with an investment of Rs 136.65 crore.

"Apart from attracting the investments, the projects shall provide a boost to local employment and is expected to generate over 11,497 jobs in the private sector. The new Industrial estates shall be comprehensively developed in terms of infrastructure viz. internal road works, availability of electricity, centralised water distribution system, rainwater harvesting, roadside greenery/plantation etc," the statement said.

"Besides, the development shall involve setting up of centralised effluent treatment plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal and other facilities on modern state of art technology. The timeline for completion of projects shall be 18 months," it added.