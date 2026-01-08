4 of family among six trampled to death by wild elephant

Chaibasa: At least six people, including four members of a family, were killed in separate attacks by a wild elephant in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday. The tusker, which had attacked several people in the last few days, entered the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late on Tuesday and trampled the six people to death, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan told PTI. Four people were also injured in the elephant attack, another forest official said.

The jumbo had claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of a family, a day ago, in the Kolhan region, Narayan said.

The elephant had killed a 25-year-old man and his two children in the Kolhan forest range under the Goilkera police station limits. Teams of forest officials with experts from West Bengal’s Bankura district have been engaged to drive away the elephant back to the forest, the official said. Meanwhile, several trains have been cancelled in the area due to the movement of elephants. Six pairs of trains in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway have been cancelled, a railway official said.