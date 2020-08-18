4 persons Corona test positive at Sharad Pawar's home

Mumbai: Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Tope told reporters.

"Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumba have tested positive for coronavirus," the minister said. He said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative.