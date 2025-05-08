430 flights cancelled, 27 airports to remain shut till May 10

After India successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, domestic carriers cancelled around 430 flights on Thursday, which is nearly three per cent of the total scheduled flights in the country, as 27 airports remain shut till May 10.

According to data from flight tracking platform Flightradar24, airspace over Pakistan and the western corridor of India was largely free of civilian aircraft.

“Airspace over Pakistan and the western shoulder of India between Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat was free of civilian air traffic as airlines shunned the sensitive zone,” according to the portal, which shared live flight path data and cancellation figures.

The affected airports include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior and Hindon.

On Wednesday, more than 300 flights were cancelled, and operations at 21 airports across northern and western India were suspended.

In a post on X, Air India said its contact centres are currently experiencing high call volumes.

“While all our representatives are actively assisting customers, in some cases it may take longer than expected to connect. Please rest assured, we are here to support you. For customers whose flights are impacted by the current disruptions, Air India is offering full refund for cancellations and a one-time waiver on rescheduling fee. This is valid for tickets booked on the impacted flights until 10th May, 2025,” said the carrier.

Air India also said that it is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel.

“In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments,” said Air India.

IndiGo informed passengers that its services to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamsala were being affected due to changing airspace conditions.

"Continuing our efforts to provide support to our customers and accommodate their travel plan changes, we are extending full waiver of change and cancellation fees for travel to/from Srinagar until 22nd May 2025, for bookings made on or before 22nd April 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X on Thursday.

SpiceJet noted that flights operating to and from Dharamsala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar were suspended until further notice. Akasa Air, while not listing affected routes individually, also issued a travel advisory in response to the situation.