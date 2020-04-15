45 new positive cases in Gujarat, tally reaches 617

Gandhinagar: Gujarat crossed the six hundred mark with 617 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as Ahmedabad continued having more than half the state's total with 351 positive cases. On Tuesday, the health authorities detected 45 more positive cases across the state, with no death. A total of 26 have died due to the corona in the state.

Ahmedabad, once again emerged as the major area of coronavirus infection spread in the state, with more than half of Gujarat's total positive cases. On Tuesday morning, the intensified surveillance and testing detected 45 new positive cases out of which Ahmedabad had 31, Surat had nine, Mahesana two and one positive case each in Bhavnagar, Dahod and Gandhinagar.