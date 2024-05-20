45.33 pc polling registered in Bihar amid reports of violence, booth-capturing

Patna: Amid reports of violence and booth-capturing, the Election Commission registered 45.33 per cent polling till 3 P.M. on the five seats that went to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar on Monday.

A maximum of 49.99 per cent of polling was registered in Muzaffarpur while 45.19 per cent of polling happened in the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Election Commission registered 44.59 per cent polling in Hajipur, 43.77 per cent in Madhubani and 43.13 per cent in Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

In Saran, the BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy leveled serious allegations against RJD leaders of booth capturing. He said that the RJD leaders captured polling booth numbers 12, 13 and 14 located in the Amnaur Assembly constituency.

"We have filed a complaint before the Election Commission against the RJD leaders for capturing the polling booths. I want the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter," Rudy said.

"I contested against Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2009, defeated Rabri Devi in 2014 and now I am contesting against Rohini Acharya in 2024. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members never live in Saran. RJD leaders and supporters are desperate after expecting defeat in Saran," Rudy said.

Besides Amnaur, violence was also reported in Rivilganj in Saran District as well.

Villagers said that some upper caste people belonging to the BJP tried to prevent Dalit supporters of the RJD from exercising their voting rights.

This led to a verbal duel between the BJP workers and police personnel present at the polling station and soon, a large number of people pelted stones at the polling booth.

According to an official of the Election Commission, a violent clash occurred between two groups at polling booths 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86 in Rivilganj.

The district police however reached there and managed to disperse them and two persons were arrested in this connection.

In Saran, the main contest is taking place between BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD's Rohini Acharya.