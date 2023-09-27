46 students from Manipur admitted to Kerala colleges: Vijayan

Live
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his state has been doing its best to help students from the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur to pursue their higher studies, adding 46 students from there have been admitted to colleges affiliated to Kannur University and in the varsity as well.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his state has been doing its best to help students from the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur to pursue their higher studies, adding 46 students from there have been admitted to colleges affiliated to Kannur University and in the varsity as well.
"A total of 46 students have started and some of them are doing graduation, some post graduation, law doctoral courses and similar courses," said Vijayan.
He also pointed out that some of those students who have started their courses in Kerala will be given time to furnish their qualification certificates which got destroyed.
"We will be getting in touch with the universities where these students have studied to get duplicate certificates for their qualifying examinations. They will have to produce it before their present course ends," added Vijayan.