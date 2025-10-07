Live
5 arrested for duping woman of Rs 20 lakh
New Delhi: Five people, including the alleged kingpin of a pan-India digital arrest gang, have been arrested for duping a woman in Delhi of around Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday.
The incident came to light after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that she received a call from the accused, posing as a deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police, they said.
“The complainant alleged that the accused told her that her Aadhar card had been linked to criminal activity. On a video call, the accused then coerced her into transferring Rs 90,000,” a senior police officer said.
Later, they allegedly took a personal loan in her name and transferred the funds to their own accounts, he added. Police conducted a raid in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and arrested five people.