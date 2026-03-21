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5-star hotel chef held for house burglary

  • Created On:  21 March 2026 10:52 AM IST
5-star hotel chef held for house burglary
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A 22-year-old chef working the night shift at a five-star hotel here was arrested over alleged burglary at a house in southwest Delhi's RK Puram by using a master key to open Chinese locks, police said on Friday.

They said cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.69 lakh was recovered from the accused -- identified as Nilesh alias Nikesh. A master key and two scooters, one of which was allegedly stolen, were also recovered. A resident of RK Puram's Sector 1 reported that cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh and gold and silver jewellery were missing from his house when the family returned from a wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month.

According to police, CCTV footage showed a man attempting to open the gate, failing initially before managing to unlock it, and entering the house. He was seen leaving about half-an-hour later with the stolen items and fleeing on a scooter. His route was tracked till Ring Road near a five-star hotel in Dwarka area, after which he could not be traced, police said.

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Delhi BurglaryChef ArrestedRK Puram TheftMaster KeyCash and Jewellery Recovery
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