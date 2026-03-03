50 centres to facilitate free bus travel for women, transgenders

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up around 50 centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of the "Pink Saheli" cards, launched on Monday to provide women and transgender individuals free bus travel and seamless access to multiple public transport systems through a single smart card. Around 50 centres, including offices of district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates, along with select Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) locations, will be established for card issuance, according to a statement. Each pink card will be linked to the beneficiary's mobile number and Aadhaar to verify age, gender and Delhi residency, the statement said. President Droupadi Murmu launched the Pink National Common Mobility Card and three other women-centric welfare schemes of the Delhi government at a function here.

Under the scheme, the pink card will allow eligible women residents of Delhi to travel free of cost on DTC buses and it can also be used for paid travel on other public transport services, including the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), enabling commuters to use one card across systems, the statement said.