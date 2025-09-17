500 creches for children of women labourers: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers in the city on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

After performing Vishwakarma Puja at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister praised the workers for contributing to the growth of the country, and said development of any state is not possible without the hard work put in by the labourers.

After coming to power in Delhi six months ago, the BJP government has launched various welfare measures like the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and Arogya Mandir clinics that will benefit the poor, she said. “We are going to launch 500 creches named ‘Palna’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, where children of women workers will be take care of while they are at work,” Gupta said. She added that Delhi belongs to the workers and her government will always stand with them through thick and thin.

Three hundred healthcare centres under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be converted into Ayushman Aarogya Mandir, an official said. Of these 300 units, 41 will be inaugurated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Wednesday, while another 19 are scheduled to be inaugurated on September 30.An MCD official told PTI that all modification expenses for upgrading these existing units are being fully covered by the Delhi government.

The official said the current focus is on transforming the existing MCD healthcare structures into Ayushman Aarogya Mandir units. In the next phase, the corporation aims to identify vacant buildings and acquire land for constructing new and dedicated centres to expand healthcare access across Delhi.

Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The song, “Namo Pragati Dilli — Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak,” has been prepared by the Education department to celebrate Modi’s 75th birthday. It has students singing in 21 different languages.