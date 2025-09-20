5,000 youths to join Namo Youth Marathon tomorrow: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Nearly 5,000 youths will take part in a Namo Youth Run to be organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha on Sunday at the Delhi University Sports complex as part of the Drug-Free India Campaign for spreading awareness against drug abuse, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said.

Sharing details about the, the BJP MP from New Delhi said that addiction is a cancer which the enemy has used as a weapon to weaken the roots of our country.

“Nearly 5,000 youths of Delhi will participate in the run on Sunday morning under the leadership of brand ambassador Padmashri Sudha Singh, so that the youths of this country are not addicted to drugs. Therefore, we request all the youth to raise their voices for drug drug-free India,” she said.

She said the run is being organised under the ‘Seva Pakhwara’ being celebrated by the BJP from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The Namo Yuva Run is being organised to educate the youth against drug addiction in the whole country, she said.

Swaraj said PM Modi is the source of inspiration for 140 crore Indians, and he knows that the youth is the future of the country.

She said that the PM is laying a strong foundation to achieve a developed India, and today, we do not just talk about youth empowerment, but we talk about strengthening the country under the leadership of the youth.

Padmashri Gold Medallist athlete Sudha Singh said that the Marathon is a special campaign to make the youth free from drug addiction.

“We would request everyone that if you have any child or youth in your home who is addicted to drugs, then explain to him, because if a young person in a family is an addict, then his whole family becomes weak,” said Singh.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha President Sagar Tyagi said the run will start at 6.30 a.m. with the announcement of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya.



