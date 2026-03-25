50K personnel trained in drone operations so far

Shimla: Stressing the importance of modern technology and the growing role of drones in today’s warfare, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), on Tuesday said that over 50,000 personnel have been trained in drone operations so far.

Presiding over the ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2026 here, he highlighted the Army’s efforts to develop centres of expertise, introduce online training and examination systems, and promote gender equality and military cooperation.

During the event, training establishments and personnel were honoured for their performance in 2025-26, according to an official statement. The GOC-in-C Unit Citation was awarded to Army Air Defence College, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, and Rashtriya Indian Military College, along with two affiliated units.

Awards for financial excellence, digitisation and technical innovation were also presented. In addition, 16 individuals received commendation cards for their distinguished service. Congratulating the awardees, Sharma appreciated their dedication and hard work.

He encouraged all personnel to keep learning, adapt to new challenges and adopt new technologies. He said ARTRAC is committed to building a modern and future-ready Indian Army and contributing to the vision of “Viksit Bharat by 2047”.