56-year-old coronavirus positive patient dies of multiple diseases in Manipur

Imphal: A 56-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 "died of multiple diseases" at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday, an official said.

The Medical Superintendent of RIMS, Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh in a statement said the man died due to multiple diseases including chronic kidney disease, lower respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

According to the statement, the patient from Khongjom Sapam in Thoubal district was admitted at RIMS on May 22 for chronic kidney failure, hypertension, type-2 diabetes and he had undergone multiple sessions of dialysis.

The patient was found to bed COVID-19 positive on July 26 during testing of RIMS health workers and patients.

"Despite intensive treatment, the patient succumbed to kidney failure, long-standing hypertension, infection of the lower respiratory tract and type-2 diabetes mellitus, COVID-19 is present recently," the statement said.

Earlier, the Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh, told PTI that this was the first COVID-19 death in Manipur.

Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease, officials said.