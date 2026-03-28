59-km stretch on NH-49 to be expanded

Jharsuguda: District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan chaired a review meeting on the lane expansion of National Highway-49, specifically the stretch connecting Jharsuguda to Kanaktora. The meeting finalised 59.72 km alignment for the proposed project.

The current two-lane road will be expanded to four lanes to accommodate increasing traffic and improve transportation flow. The Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India outlined the proposed alignment. The proposal was unanimously accepted following a thorough review of technical and local requirements.

During the review meeting, the District Collector suggested that the NHAI Project Director instal solar streetlights along the entire 59.72 km stretch of the proposed road. He asked that the solar lighting proposal be included in the main project to ensure better lighting system on the highway.

In the review meeting, representatives of the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Bargarh MP and Jharsuguda MLA were present and offered their views. Officials of various government departments, GAIL and MCL authorities and representatives of Vedanta Kuraloi Coal Block participated in the discussion. With all stakeholders having consented, the District Collector has instructed executing agencies to expedite the project.