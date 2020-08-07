6 civilians injured in Pakistan shelling on LoC

Srinagar: Six civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to shelling in Tangdhar and Rangward injuring three civilians in each of the two sectors.

"The six injured civilians have been evacuated and moved to a hospital," Shriram Ambarkar, SSP Kupwara, told IANS.

The conditions of some of those injured is said to be critical.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using long-range mortars and small arms to target defence positions and civilian areas close to the LoC in Kupwara's Naugam sector.