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6 girl students go missing after appearing for Class 12 exam

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 11:02 AM IST
6 girl students go missing after appearing for Class 12 exam
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Bijnor: Six female students who left their college in Chandpur in Bijnor district after appearing in the class 12th board examinations have gone missing, police said, adding that the students did not return home after the exam was held on the final day of the session. SHO of Chandpur police station Amit Kumar, on Friday, said that the Sanskrit exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education .

When the six students, who are from the Chandpur and Himpur areas, did not return home after the exam, their families conducted a thorough search. Eventually, in the late evening, they filed a formal complaint with the police.

Initially, the families initiated a search on their own; however, upon failing to obtain any information regarding their whereabouts, they alerted the local police station. According to the police, a case was registered, and a search operation for the students has been initiated.

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Bijnor Missing StudentsUttar Pradesh Board ExamsChandpur Police InvestigationMissing School GirlsClass 12 Board ExaminationUttar Pradesh News
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