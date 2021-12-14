  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K's Ramban district

6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K
x

6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K's Ramban district (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

At least six people died and 3 were injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Srinagar: At least six people died and 3 were injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Police sources said the accident occurred near Chichater in Rajgarh area of Ramban district.

"Six people are feared dead while 3 were injured in this accident that involved a tempo vehicle", sources said.

Senior civil and police officers have rushed to the accident site to supervise rescue and relief operation there.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X