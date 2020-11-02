6 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Six persons were killed and 10 injured in a road accident in Bahraich district on Monday morning.

The accident took place near the Shivdaha crossing when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into an unidentified vehicle.

Six persons died on the spot and ten have been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

All the passengers belonged to Lakhimpur Kheri and were returning from a shrine in Ambedkar Nagar.

Station officer of Payagpur, Mukesh Singh, said the bodies had been sent for post mortem and their families had been informed of the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the accident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.