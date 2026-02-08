6-Year-Old Girl In Darbhanga Raped And Murdered; Suspect Arrested

A horrific crime has sparked outrage in Darbhanga, Bihar, after a six-year-old girl was found dead near a pond late Saturday night. The child, who had been playing with friends earlier that evening, was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

The victim went missing Saturday evening while playing with two other children. According to witness accounts, a man attempted to grab all three children but succeeded in seizing the victim and dragging her into a secluded area. The other two children escaped and later provided crucial information to the family and police.

Following an intensive search, locals discovered the girl’s body in a pool of blood near a pond, alerted by the sound of barking dogs.

Police acted swiftly, utilizing CCTV footage and the testimony of the surviving children to identify the suspect as Vikas Mahto.

* Arrest: Mahto was apprehended at his residence.

* Evidence: Authorities reported finding bloodstains on his clothing at the time of the arrest.

* Forensics: Forensic teams and the cyber cell are currently processing the scene. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy confirmed that while the family alleges rape, the official cause of death and details of the assault will be confirmed via the pending post-mortem report.

The discovery led to immediate unrest in the community. On Sunday, protesters blocked major roads near the Sundarpur Bela Temple, demanding that the suspect be handed over to the public and calling for the death penalty. Heavy police reinforcement has been deployed to the area to maintain order and engage with grieving family members.

