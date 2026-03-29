6,000 PNG consumers give up LPG connections to help others

As many as 6,000 PNG consumers have now surrendered their LPG connections in order to make more LPG available to those who do not have access to piped natural gas amid the disruption in supplies due to the Iran war, a top Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official said on Sunday

"As many as 6000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG till yesterday. A big thanks to them! Join this strong bold group of DoGood citizens who have come forward to give up LPG to help those to get LPG who don't have PNG," Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal said in a post on X.

“Give up yours today at http://MyPNGD.in,” he added in an exhortation to others who have PNG connections and are still availing of LPG.

Meanwhile, more than 54 lakh LPG refills have been delivered till Saturday, and the delivery of domestic LPG cylinders is normal despite the prevailing geopolitical situation that has affected the supply chains. There are no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships, and online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 91 per cent on an industry basis yesterday, according to the ministry.

To prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased from 53 per cent (February 2026) to 84 per cent now.

The ministry further stated that all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place.

"The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," according to an official statement.

Consumers have been prioritised with 100 per cent supplies to domestic PNG and CNG transport. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are at 80 per cent of their average consumption.

"Raids continue to be carried out in many of the states/UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. About 2,900 raids have been conducted, and more than 1,700 cylinders have been seized yesterday. PSU OMCs have issued more than 390 show cause notices to LPG distributorships till date," said the statement.

Also, all retail fuel outlets operate normally across the country. The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre.