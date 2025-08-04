Live
64th National Exhibition of Art 2025 | Lalit Kala Akademi Celebrates Indian Contemporary Art
Explore the 64th National Exhibition of Art by Lalit Kala Akademi—India’s premier showcase of contemporary artistic excellence. Discover groundbreaking works from emerging and established Indian artists.
The 64th National Exhibition of Art, a celebration of excellence in Indian contemporary art, organised by Lalit Kala Akademi is being inaugurated on 5th August 2025, at Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will be graced by Hon’ble Minister of Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji, along with distinguished dignitaries from the Ministry of Culture.
Among the selected artists, Ms. Aashima Mehrotra , a visual artist and also an Indian Railway Traffic Officer has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first-ever Railway officer whose work ‘Laapata Ladies’ has been selected and featured in this prestigious national exhibition. Aashima, an officer who is presently posted as Executive Director/ Heritage in Railway Board has seamlessly integrated her professional dedication with a profound artistic journey, creating works that resonate with spiritual depth, cosmic duality, and Indian aesthetics.
Her selection underscores the Akademi’s vision of recognising diverse voices and talents from all walks of life, fostering a space where passion and creativity transcend professional identities. The exhibition showcases a rich tapestry of visual narratives, reflecting India’s evolving artistic landscape. Her Journey as an artist is inspiring as her work has not only been recognised at national but also international level by jurors of MoMA and New York federation of Arts and ICCR and Embassies.
The National Exhibition will remain open for public viewing till 15th September 2025 at Lalit Kala Akademi Galleries, Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi.
Title : Laapataa Ladies
Medium : Acrylic on Canvas
Size : 61x91 Cms
Year : 2024
Aritst : Aashima Mehrotra