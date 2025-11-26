675 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur; over 700 more acres detected

Imphal: As part of ongoing anti-narcotics crackdowns, security forces have destroyed more than 675 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s mountainous districts this month, effectively foiling a large-scale attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores, officials said on Wednesday.

However, an aerial survey on November 24 detected over 700 additional acres of poppy plantations in Kangpokpi district alone, they said.

A senior Police official said that the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, in separate joint operations, have destroyed more than 675 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's mountainous districts between November 11 and 23, effectively foiling an attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores.

The illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur’s six mountainous districts -- Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Senapati.

A senior police official said that 486 acres of destroyed illegal poppy cultivation had the potential to yield around 4,600 kg of opium, worth several hundred crores of rupees. During the operations, the security forces destroyed around 100 huts found at the sites of illegal poppy cultivation in six districts. A large number of sacks of salt packets, huge quantities of fertilisers, several Roundup herbicides, a few spray pumps and pipes used in poppy cultivation were destroyed and burnt.

The official said that such operations against the illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur will continue.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the rampant illegal poppy cultivation not only destroys society and pushes the youth into drug addiction, but also causes extensive damage to the forests and environment of the state.

In a post on X, Singh tagged a video of his aerial survey of illegal poppy cultivation, and said, “See this terrific forest land, once lush and alive, now turned into a desert by poppy planters. Many people did not believe our government when we warned that the deadly drug corridor, the so-called 'Golden Triangle', was expanding towards India through Manipur.”

He said that vast stretches of forest had already begun to disappear under mass poppy cultivation, yet these warnings were often ignored. Today, the truth is visible to everyone. The present government, along with the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau of India and Manipur police and all other concerned authorities, is doing commendable work by destroying poppy fields across multiple regions every single day, Singh said.

The former Chief Minister stated, “Their coordinated effort deserves full appreciation. But the challenge is still enormous. Certain areas, like the one shown in this video, require huge manpower and month-long campaigns to eradicate poppy cultivation permanently. An aerial survey conducted on November 24 detected close to 700 acres of poppy cultivation in the Makhan Village hill ranges under the jurisdiction of Sapormeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District. This entire zone lies within the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forest. It is also close to Mount Koubru, a sacred site deeply revered by the Indigenous people as a holy pilgrimage site. The scale of destruction of our forests and the threat to our cultural heritage is real. This is why continued, intensified action is absolutely necessary.”

A Defence Spokesman said the intensive operation against the unlawful poppy farming was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, and the crackdown highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles and other forces to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities. This successful operation reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Assam Rifles towards fostering a drug-free Northeast and contributing to long-term peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region, an Assam Rifles statement said.

A senior official of the state government stated that as part of the Manipur government's "War against drugs", various security forces, including Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, over the years have destroyed hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation in government and forest lands.

In 2020, the security forces and the government agencies identified a staggering 8,057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed. By 2024 and 2025, the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments and security forces' multi-pronged strategy, the official said.

State politicians and officials said that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, along with the rising drug menace, is one of the major causes of the current situation.

According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the paramilitary force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.



