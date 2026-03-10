7 dead, several injured after wall caves in at Signature Global project in Gurugram

New Delhi: Seven migrant labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall under construction collapsed at a sewage treatment plant (STP) site in a residential project in Gurugram.

The incident took place around 8 pm at the Signature Global society project site in Sidhrawali village, where construction work was underway.

According to officials, a group of labourers employed by a private contractor were working at the STP site when a concrete retention wall suddenly gave way, triggering a massive soil collapse at the basement level.

The collapse buried several workers under debris and soil. Rescue teams rushed to the site and pulled out around 12 to 15 labourers who had been trapped under the rubble. They were immediately taken to a hospital in nearby Bhiwadi for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital declared seven workers dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Shiv Shankar, a resident of Banihara; Parmeshwar Mehto from Hondai; Mangal Mehto from Hathi Binda; Bhagirath Gope and Sanjeev Gope from Pohita in Jamshedpur; Satish from Burka Jadthal Nagar in Bharatpur; and Dhananjay Mehto.

Four other workers sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were identified as Indrajeet, Chhotelal and Shivkam Chaudhary, all residents of Nepal, and Deendayal Sharma from Bandikui.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the Bhiwadi hospital, where doctors said their condition is stable but they remain under observation.

Officials said the labourers were working at the site when the under-construction wall collapsed, causing the soil around the structure to cave in and trapping the workers underneath.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. However, query sent to Signature Global went unanswered while writing the article.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26), the real estate developer has clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 45.33 crore.

In year-ago period (Q3 FY25), Signature Global’s net profit was Rs 29.13 crore.

The total income of the realty firm dropped to Rs 312.76 crore during the October–December period of the current financial year, compared to Rs 862.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.