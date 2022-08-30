  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

7 killed in Jammu and Kashmir road accident

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Seven people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Jammu: Seven people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said a Tata Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control at Chatroo in Kishtwar and rolled down into a gorge.

"Seven occupants of the vehicle have died. Rescue teams have reached the spot," an official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X