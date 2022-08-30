7 killed in Jammu and Kashmir road accident
Highlights
Seven people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said a Tata Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control at Chatroo in Kishtwar and rolled down into a gorge.
"Seven occupants of the vehicle have died. Rescue teams have reached the spot," an official said.
