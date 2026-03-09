7 More Arrested In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar Murder Case; Total Arrests Reach 14 As Police Intensify Crackdown

Police in New Delhi have arrested seven additional suspects and detained another minor in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Khatik in the Uttam Nagar area of southwest Delhi. With the latest action, the total number of arrests in the case has climbed to 14, while two juveniles have been taken into custody so far.

According to investigators, those recently arrested include Sayra alias Kali (40), Sarifan (50), Salma (36), Suhail alias Sahil (21), Sameer Chauhan (20), Firoj (22) and Ismail (50), all residents of Uttam Nagar. A 14-year-old minor was also apprehended in connection with the incident.

Police sources said Sayra was the woman on whom a coloured water balloon had accidentally landed during Holi celebrations on March 4. Officials believe she confronted members of Tarun’s family after the incident and later called others from her side, which allegedly led to a heated argument that soon escalated into a violent clash.

The violence occurred in the JJ Colony area on the night of Holi when members of two neighbouring families allegedly fought with each other. During the confrontation, Tarun Khatik sustained fatal injuries.

Earlier, police had arrested several accused, including Imran alias Bunty, Umardeen, Jummadeen, Kamruddin, Mustaque, Muzzafar and Tahir, while another juvenile had also been detained.

Officials said strict provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked after statements were recorded from the victim’s family.

Investigators also revealed that the two families had lived in the neighbourhood for nearly five decades and had a history of disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal. The Holi balloon incident reportedly triggered the latest confrontation.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive in the locality on Sunday, removing illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused. Authorities said the structures had been built over drains and were obstructing water flow ahead of the monsoon season.

The killing had earlier sparked tension in the area, with protesters damaging several vehicles and setting some on fire. Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces was carried out to maintain law and order.

Police officials said the situation in Uttam Nagar is now under control, though strict monitoring continues to prevent any further disturbances.