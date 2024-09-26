Live
- Deliver welfare goods effectively, minister tells officials
- 3-day organic farming training for women launched at Vemuru
- Rabia blazes a trail as Nuh’s first woman candidate
- CM promises 35,000 jobs in 60 days, warns erring engg colleges
- New Delhi: HDFC employee dies in office
- Sharmila demands govt to implement ‘Super Six’
- CM prods officials to get quick housing sanctions under PMAY
- Shambhu border closure major issue; people facing problems
- YSRCP leaders allege ‘false propaganda’ on laddu by TDP
- SCTPCs sports meet concludes
Just In
7 persons killed as car collides with truck in Guj
Sabarkantha: Seven men were killed and one was grievously injured when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck on a highway near Himatnagar in...
Sabarkantha: Seven men were killed and one was grievously injured when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck on a highway near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, police said. Due to the impact of the crash, the car was badly mangled and the bodies were retrieved after hectic efforts, they said. Rescue teams had to use a gas-cutter to remove the car scrap to pull out the bodies, an official said.
The accident occurred on a national highway connecting Udaipur (in Rajasthan) to Ahmedabad (Gujarat) at around 6.30 am, according to police. "Seven car occupants were killed in the accident," Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said. "The car was carrying eight persons to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer truck from behind while it was going ahead on the national highway," a Himatnagar police official said.