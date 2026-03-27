7 PM Mitra textile parks finalised, no new sites planned: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: The government on Friday finalised seven locations across the country for setting up PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said that the parks will come up in Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navasari in Gujarat, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Amravati in Maharashtra.

The minister clarified that there is currently no proposal to add more parks under the PM MITRA scheme.

At the same time, the government has announced a new scheme in the Union Budget 2026-27 to set up mega textile parks in a “challenge mode”.

The Ministry of Textiles has already started consultations with state governments and other stakeholders to ensure faster approval and implementation of the scheme.

The government is also continuing its focus on strengthening the handloom sector and supporting weavers.

Under the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme, financial assistance is being provided to eligible workers and agencies.

This includes support for raw materials, modern looms, solar lighting, construction of worksheds, design innovation, and marketing of products in both domestic and international markets.

In addition, schemes like the National Handicrafts Development Programme and the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme are being implemented to promote the handicrafts sector.

These initiatives provide end-to-end support to artisans, including skill development, infrastructure, technology, branding, and marketing support.

The government has also announced an Integrated Textiles Programme in the Union Budget 2026, which includes the Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme (TEEM).

The scheme aims to modernise traditional textile clusters by supporting machinery upgrades, technology improvements, and setting up testing and certification centres.

The measures are part of the government’s broader push to strengthen the textile sector, boost employment, and support artisans and weavers across the country.