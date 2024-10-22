7-yr-old shines in Drawing Olympiad

Joda: A seven-year-old prodigy, Sanvi Behura, has emerged with flying colours at the prestigious International Drawing Olympiad (IDO). The young talent achieved 9th rank in the State in the Olympiad held for the academic session 2023-24.

The national-level competition, held every year, encourages students to develop essential soft skills like drawing, painting and sketching alongside academics.Sanvi, the daughter of Partha Sarathi Behura and a resident of Joda, received the State topper certificate, a Gold Medal and merit certificates for her outstanding performance.

Sanvi studies at TATA DAV Public School. She has not only brought laurels to the school but also to Joda region of Keonjhar district. Joda, known as the iron hub of the nation, has produced another talented individual making the region proud.The school and locals applauded the whizz-kid for her achievement.Joda continues to nurture young talents.