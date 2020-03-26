70-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A 70-year-old woman with travel history to Saudi Arabia succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday evening in the city, emerging as Karnataka's second COVID-19 death, an official said on Thursday.

"The patient died on Tuesday at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. The funeral rites have been done with all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India for COVID-19 suspect deaths," said a health official.

With the woman's death, Karnataka recorded its second coronavirus death.

"I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for the woman.... The government stands committed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state," tweeted Sudhakar earlier.

I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for Mallika Bai, who had succumbed to death yesterday. The govt stands committed to curb the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Please stay home, stay safe 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 26, 2020

The woman hailed from the Chikkaballapura district.

Karnataka's first COVID-19 death, a 76-year-old Kalaburagi man, was also India's such case.

Sudhakar appealed to the people to stay at home and be safe.