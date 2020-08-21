7,385 new Corona cases in Karnataka, 102 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,385 new cases of Covid-19-19 and 102 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,56,975 and the death toll to 4,429, the health department said. The day also saw 6,231 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 7,385 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 20 evening, cumulatively 2,56,975 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,429 deaths and 1,70,381 discharges. It said, out of 82,149 active cases, 81,444 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 705 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, a total of 22,56,862 samples have been tested so far, out of which 59,602 were tested on Thursday alone. Among the samples tested today 25,989 were rapid antigen tests.PTI