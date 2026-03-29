77 Maoists surrender in Odisha; DGP urges remaining cadres to lay down arms

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania on Sunday said that coordinated operations by security forces over the past one year have led to the surrender of 77 Maoists and the neutralisation of 27 ultras in the state, while urging the remaining cadres to lay down their arms to avoid action by the forces.

Khurania, who was in Phulbani to attend a special programme to honour security personnel involved in anti-Maoist operations, said that around a year ago, security forces received a call to eliminate the influence of Maoists in the country by March 31, 2026.

The Odisha DGP stated that significant successes have been achieved against the Maoist menace in 2025 and so far in 2026, owing to coordinated efforts by security forces, including Central Armed Police Forces such as the BSF and CRPF, as well as various units of the Odisha Police, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Special Intelligence Wing (SIW), and District Voluntary Force (DVF).

“As many as 77 Maoists have surrendered to the Odisha Police, while 23 active Maoist cadres from Odisha have laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh. Security forces have neutralised 27 Maoists in various operations during this period, including 17 cadres -- among them a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist) -- who were killed near the Nuapada-Gariaband border in a joint operation carried out by Odisha Police, Chhattisgarh Police, and other security forces on January 25, 2025,” DGP Khurania said.

He further informed media persons that, according to the latest assessment, the number of active Maoists in the state has come down to single digits. Khurania added that a small group of cadres continues to operate in the forests of the Kandhamal–Rayagada–Kalahandi region, and security forces are carrying out continuous combing operations to apprehend them.

The Odisha DGP reiterated his appeal to the remaining Maoists to lay down their arms and avail themselves of the benefits under the new rehabilitation and surrender policy introduced by the state government.