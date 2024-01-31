  • Menu
8 killed, 7 injured in road accident near J&K's border town

At least eight people were killed and 7 others injured in a road accident near J&K's border town of Uri on Wednesday, police said.

Srinagar: At least eight people were killed and 7 others injured in a road accident near J&K's border town of Uri on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that a passenger vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Bujthalan Tatmulla near Uri town and dropped nearly 100 metres into a ravine.

"A relief and rescue operation was immediately started. Eight persons have died in this accident while 7 injured have been referred for treatment to government medical college (GMC) hospital in Baramulla town," a police official said.

