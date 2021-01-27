8 of Madhya Pradesh family killed in Rajasthan accident

Jaipur: Eight members of a family from Madhya Pradesh were killed in an accident in Rajasthan that killed two fathers-and-sons duo on Wednesday.

Four others were also injured as the jeep the family was travelling in was hit by a trolley while they were returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam ji temple.

The accident occurred in Tonk district on the Jaipur-Kota highway.

A three-year-old kid has survived the accident. The injured were rushed to Jaipur.

There are four men, two women and two children among the deceased who include siblings Rambabu and Shyam Soni. Rambabu's only son Nayan and Shyam Soni's only son Lalit also died in the accident, said police officials.

"The impact left the occupants trapped in their car and the bodies and survivors had to be extracted after much effort.

"The injured were rushed to a local hospital and then to Jaipur," said a police officer

"Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatu Shyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.