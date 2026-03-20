850 ex-servicemen join job fair held by Defence Ministry in Delhi

New Delhi: Over 850 ex-servicemen and 42 leading national and multinational companies, came together to explore 1,290 employment opportunities across diverse sectors at a job fair organised by the Defence Ministry here on Friday, an official said.

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, organised an Ex-Servicemen Job Fair at Aravali Auditorium, Shankar Vihar Military Station, New Delhi.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Rear Admiral R.K. Singh, Project Director (P&A), HQ ATVP, along with Cmde Vikrant Kishore, Principal Director, DGR.

The senior officers interacted with participating veterans and corporate representatives, gaining firsthand insights into evolving employment opportunities and industry expectations.

Also present on the occasion were Cmde Sumeet Kapoor, NM, Cmde Naval Veterans; Brig Eshan Dalal, SM, Brig DIAV; and Naveen Patwardhan, Sr VP & HLE, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd.

Prominent recruiters included Schneider Electric, GA Digital Web Word Pvt Ltd, CemIndia Projects Ltd, KP Singh Foundation, and KCC Institute of Technology & Management, among several other reputed organisation s.

The job fair served as a significant platform for ex-servicemen to showcase their technical, managerial and administrative capabilities, while enabling industry to connect with a disciplined, skilled and experienced talent pool.

The event reaffirmed DGR’s commitment to enabling meaningful second careers for veterans and strengthening their integration into the civilian workforce.

Earlier, a similar job fair was held by the Defence Ministry in Chandigarh on March 17.

These job fairs serve as a dedicated platform to connect Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from the Corporate and Industry sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, and engineering, said an official statement.​

The DGR had planned to conduct 18 job fairs for ex-servicemen at various locations pan India during FY 2025-26. Earlier, 17 job fairs had been conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Jammu, Bhopal, Kochi, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh till now.​



