89K fresh cases; India’s tally reaches 43.7 lakh

New Delhi : India on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 89,706 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) taking the total tally to 43,70,128 with 1,115 deaths due to pandemic in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

The spike of 89,706 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh cases on Tuesday with 75,809 cases. India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 43.7 million Covid-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30. Out of the total 43,70,128 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases; 33,98,844 have recovered so far while 73,890 lost the battle against the deadly virus.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.77 per cent, the fatality rate stands at 1.69 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.