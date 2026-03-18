9 Dead, Including Children, In Massive Fire Near Palam Metro In Delhi

The building, which housed shops on the lower floors and residential units above, caught fire early in the day. According to officials, the blaze prompted a swift response, with around 30 fire tenders deployed to control the situation.

Several occupants managed to escape the flames, with some reportedly jumping from the upper floors to save their lives. However, many others were unable to get out in time.

Rescue teams pulled multiple people from the building and rushed them to nearby hospitals, where nine were declared dead. At least seven others are currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities also fear that more individuals could still be trapped inside, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident has drawn condolences from top officials, highlighting concerns over fire safety in mixed-use buildings in the capital.