9 died of suffocation in Palam blaze, say locals

A relative of the nine family members killed in a fire in a multi-storey building in the Palam area here said on Thursday that many of them died due to suffocation as there were no injury marks on their bodies.

Ramesh Soni, whose nephew owns a jewellery shop next to the building that caught fire on Wednesday, said in a last-ditch attempt to save themselves, the family members rushed to the upper floors and apparently, opened bathroom taps, hoping to escape the blaze.

“The bodies were brought down in front of us. Most of them died due to suffocation. There were barely any visible injuries,” Soni said. A neighbour, Amit, also said the victims appeared to have been overcome by the smoke within minutes.

“Very thick smoke had filled the entire building and it was visible from outside. People inside must have struggled to breathe,” he said.

Another shop owner in the area said the incident unfolded quickly, leaving those inside the building with little chance to escape. “By the time anyone could approach to help, the fire had spread. When we tried to break the walls and the shutter, only smoke came out. Had the fire tender worked properly, more people would have been saved,” he said.

According to locals, the building housed commercial establishments, including a cloth and cosmetics business, on the lower floors, while the family lived on the upper levels.