9 women achievers get Swayamsiddha Samman

On the eve of International Women’s Day, ‘Rays Foundation,’ a socio-cultural organisation, hosted the “5th Swayamsidhha Samman-2026” at Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack.

Young entrepreneur and Rays Foundation founder Rashmi Sahoo felicitated the dignitaries. Nine women achievers were honoured with the Swayamsidhha Samman-2026 for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

Pramila Rout, a distinguished rural entrepreneur of Athgarh, received the Swayamsidhha Life Time Achievement Award for her success in expanding her incense stick (agarbatti) business in rural markets of Odisha. Gayatribala Panda received the Best Woman Writer award. Raimati Ghiuria, eminent millet producer (Millet Queen of India), was honoured with the Best Woman Farmer of the Year award. Soubhagyalaxmi Jena, eminent producer and actress, got the Best Woman ICON Award.

Jayashree Swain, international kabaddi player and coach, received the Best Sports Woman of the Year award. Tapaswini Pattnaik, senior journalist, The News 7, got the Best Woman Journalist of the Year award. Babita Tripathy, Founder, Cinco Paints, received the Best Woman Innovator of the Year award. Krishna Priyadarshini Rout, Digital Content Creator, got the Best Emerging Woman Award. Subhalaxmi Swain, social activist, received the Best Social Activist of the Year award. The guests commended the accomplishments of the women achievers and lauded the innovative initiatives of the Rays Foundation.

On this occasion, Udhar Foundation students delivered a captivating danceperformance, while students of St. Xavier’s High School, Jajpur Road, showcased a powerful ‘Dasavtar’ recital. Adding to the spirit of the event, Ollywood singer Jayashree Dhal’s soulful rendition of “Utha Kankala, Jaga Durbala” deeply moved the audience.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh inaugurated the event as the chief guest. Odissi dancer and choreographer Saswat Joshi, ORMAS Joint CEO Bipin Rout, FICCI Joint Director B K Nayak, eminent lyricist Arun Mantri and Ruchi Foodline Chairperson Sangita Sahoo were the guests of honour.