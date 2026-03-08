90 pc voter mapping completed: CEO

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan said that around 90 per cent of the voters in the State have been mapped with the 2002 electoral roll. The CEO on Friday said the mapping process is expected to be completed within the next 15 days, and the target is fixed to achieve at least 95 per cent mapping.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the State would commence from April 1, Gopalan said. “The SIR process will commence from April 1. We are now working to trace the remaining 10 per cent of the voters who are unmapped and have appealed to citizens to provide information about their status in the 2002 roll.” The last special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the State was conducted two decades ago.

He said that, as per the instructions of the Election Commission, the 2002 voter list will be used as a baseline and the mapping will be done with the 2025 voter list. “During the mapping, the voter’s name, next of kin, age/date of birth, polling station, ward number and EPIC details will be matched. Booth-level officers will assist in this process at the field level, and voters can verify their details through ECINET portal, Voter Seva Portal, CEO Odisha website and ECINET mobile app,” he said.

Citizens are requested to check their names in the 2025 and 2002 voter lists and provide the relevant details to the booth-level officers. If the name is not found in the 2002 list, then they can get it mapped by giving the details of their father/mother. If the name of the father/mother is not found in the 2002 voter list, then they can get it mapped by giving the details of their grandfather/grandmother, he said. Gopalan said that documents or Aadhaar cards are not required for this mapping process, and the names will be registered as per the prescribed procedure once the SIR starts. The CEO appealed to all electors to actively cooperate by verifying details and participating in the process for a cleaner democracy.