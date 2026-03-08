90-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped By 4 Masked Men In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

A 90-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four masked men in her isolated hut on an agricultural field in a village near Punasa, about 55 km from Khandwa district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. The brutal assault occurred late Thursday night, March 5, 2026, when the woman was alone and asleep after dinner. The attackers stuffed cloth in her mouth to silence her, restrained her, and took turns assaulting her, causing severe injuries including tearing in her private parts and heavy bleeding.

After the rape, the perpetrators attempted to murder her by trying to throw her cot into a nearby well, but fled upon hearing approaching vehicle or people sounds nearby. The frail woman lay bleeding and writhing in agony on her cot for nearly 12 hours—through the night and into Friday morning—too weak to seek help due to her age and injuries. Her cot was soaked in blood by the time help arrived.

Around 11 AM Friday, locals buying fodder spotted her injured state outside the hut and alerted her daughter and police. The daughter, living in a nearby village, initially tried treating her with bandages and medicines bought from a store, fearing social stigma, but her condition worsened. By 10 PM Friday, she was rushed to Punasa government hospital, then referred to Khandwa District Hospital around 2 AM Saturday for serious injuries; she is now stable and out of danger.

Khandwa police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 70 (gang rape). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed, with three teams deployed for a manhunt. They've recorded her statement describing the masked assailants and announced a Rs 10,000 reward for tips leading to arrests. Hospital staff urged the family to report the crime.