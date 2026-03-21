913 Indians flee Iran

Dubai/New Delhi: More Indian nationals stranded in Iran have returned home through land routes via neighbouring countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that the evacuation process is continuing with the assistance of Indian missions.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the number of Indians exiting Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan has increased since the previous update.

"Now, 913 Indian citizens have crossed the border in Armenia and Azerbaijan from Iran with the help of the embassy, and many people have already returned among them," Jaiswal said.Captain Rakesh Ranjan died on board a merchant vessel carrying oil near the Strait of Hormuz, his family said on Friday, urging the Centre and the Jharkhand government to help bring back his body.

Ranchi-based Ranjan (43) had joined the vessel, 'ASP Avana- RPSL-MUM-172', owned by a private company, on February 2. According to his family, Ranjan died on March 18, allegedly because of a cardiac arrest.

Iran's military has issued a stark and sweeping warning, declaring that even "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations' around the world may no longer be safe for its enemies

An Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh this week, taking the total number of Indian fatalities from the ongoing conflict in West Asia to six since it began three weeks ago. The Indian national died following a missile attack on Riyadh, people familiar with the matter said. It remains unclear whether the individual was a direct victim of the strike or was killed by the falling debris from an intercepted missile.

Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amidst the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Expressing serious concern over the "ongoing armed confrontation" in the Persian Gulf, Russia has called for an immediate end to hostilities, characterising the situation as "unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran."

A Kuwaiti oil refinery came under Iranian drone attack early Friday and sirens in Israel warned of incoming fire, while explosions boomed over Tehran from Israeli strikes as the country marked the Persian New Year.

IT services major HCLTech allowed employees at its Chennai centre to work from home on March 12 and 13 after its canteens ran out of LPG cylinders, disrupting cooking operations, said people familiar with the matter.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, thus deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait.