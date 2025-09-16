Live
₹92 Lakh Cash And Gold Seized From Assam Officer Nupur Bora; CM Himanta Alleges Profits From Illegal Land Transfers
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed ACS officer Nupur Bora profited from facilitating land transfers from Hindus to Muslims as raids recovered over ₹92 lakh in cash and gold from her properties in Guwahati and Barpeta.
The Assam government’s Special Vigilance Cell has seized more than ₹92 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from the properties of 2019-batch Assam Civil Services officer Nupur Bora. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Bora illegally profited by enabling land transfers from Hindus to Muslims in Muslim-majority Barpeta district, despite government restrictions on such transactions.
On Monday, simultaneous raids were conducted at four locations linked to Bora, including her residence in Guwahati and a rented house in Barpeta. Vigilance Cell SP Rosie Kalita reported that ₹92,50,400 in cash and gold were recovered.
Bora, who was already under government scrutiny for her role in controversial land transfers during her tenure as Circle Officer, has been taken into custody for further investigation.
