A. Aravindakshan, Jamuna Beeni Receive Tathagat Sahitya Samman in Delhi

On January 24, 2026, at a dignified ceremony held at the Sahitya Akademi Auditorium in New Delhi, senior Hindi litterateur A. Aravindakshan from Kerala and young poet Jamuna Beeni from Arunachal Pradesh were honoured with the ‘Tathagat Sahitya Samman’. The programme began with a Kathak performance based on Mahakavi Nirala’s Saraswati Vandana.

Dr. N. P. Singh (former IAS), patron of the Tathagat Trust, highlighted the trust’s vision, its social and educational initiatives, and its objective of fostering linguistic and cultural dialogue between North and South India. The award is presented in memory of renowned writer Ramdarash Mishra.

During the ceremony, eminent writers and scholars including Anamika, Om Nischal, Ashok Vajpeyi, and Chandrakanta, among others, shared their thoughts on the literary contributions of both authors. Through A. Aravindakshan’s work “Dhadkanon Ke Bheetar Jaakar” and Jamuna Beeni’s collection “Jab Adivasi Gaata Hai”, powerful expressions of linguistic sensitivity, tribal consciousness, and human values were highlighted. The event marked an important step towards strengthening dialogue, empathy, and humanism not only in Hindi literature but across the entire landscape of Indian literature.