A city mourns: Thousands bid farewell to martyred Captain Karamjit Singh in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: The streets of Hazaribagh on Thursday overflowed with sorrow and pride as thousands joined the final journey of Captain Karamjit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector two days ago.

Draped in the Tricolour, the 28-year-old hero who was killed in an IED blast on the LoC, was laid to rest with full military honours at Muktidham in Khirgaon, Hazaribagh.

From the moment his funeral procession left his residence in Jhoolu Park, the city resounded with chants of "Captain Karamjit Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

People lined the roads and rooftops, showering flowers as the convoy passed. Many carried placards bearing his image, while others held aloft the National flag in silent tribute.

In a mark of respect, shops along Guru Govind Singh Road remained closed.

At Muktidham, as Army officers folded the Tricolour and handed it to his mother, Neelu Bakshi, she raised her voice -- choked with emotion -- declaring, "Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal!"

His father, Ajninder Singh, his eyes brimming with tears, lit the funeral pyre, bidding farewell to the son who had brought them immeasurable pride.

Captain Karamjit was the only child of Ajninder Singh Bakshi, a well-known restaurant and tent house businessman, and Neelu Bakshi in Hazaribagh.

He was just weeks away from his April 5 wedding to a medical officer serving in the Army, but fate had other plans. He had returned home briefly for the wedding preparations but dutifully reported back to his post only 10 days ago.

When his fiance arrived to pay her final respects, the air grew heavier with sorrow, eyes welling up at the sight of a love story left midway.

On Tuesday, while on patrol along the LoC, Captain Karamjit and his unit were caught in an IED explosion planted by terrorists. Despite suffering grievous injuries, he was swiftly evacuated to a military hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His mortal remains reached Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Wednesday evening, where Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore paid their respects.

From there, he was taken to the Sikh Regiment in Ramgarh, where fellow soldiers bid him a solemn farewell before his final journey home.

As Hazaribagh weeps, India stands in gratitude. A soldier has fallen, but his sacrifice will forever echo in the hearts of a nation.