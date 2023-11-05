Live
A Fatal Accident In Rohini As DTC Bus Ploughs Through Parked Vehicles
- 1. A fatal accident in Rohini involving a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus that plowed through parked vehicles, resulting in one fatality and serious injuries.
- 2. The bus driver has been apprehended, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tragic incident.
In a tragic incident in Rohini, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus plowed through several parked vehicles on the roadside, resulting in the loss of one life and severe injuries to another individual. The Delhi Police reported that the bus driver responsible for the accident has been apprehended.
The deceased victim's identity remains unconfirmed, as police investigations continue. The injured individual, identified as Ram Sharma and residing in Rohini Sector, suffered significant harm in the incident.
A video of the harrowing incident circulated on social media, clearly depicting an electric bus crushing multiple two-wheelers that were parked alongside the road before eventually coming to a halt.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, revealed that the police control room received an emergency call about the accident near Mother Divine School in Rohini. Upon arrival at the scene, they learned that two individuals had been rushed to the hospital, with one tragically succumbing to their injuries upon arrival.
The bus driver, identified as Sandeep (known by a single name), was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident is ongoing.