A Glimpse into Rajat Sharma’s Inspiring Career on his Birthday

Rajat Sharma is a name synonymous with powerful interviews and fearless journalism. He is best known for hosting the popular TV show “Aap Ki Adalat” which was watched by millions in the nation for over three decades. His cheerful attitude and calm approach while interviewing his guests have gained him many fans. As he celebrates his birthday, it is the best time to look back at his remarkable career, his rise to success, and his immense contribution to journalism.

Rajat Sharma’s Early Life

Rajat Sharma was born on 18th February 1957 in Sabzi Mandi, Delhi. He grew up with his seven siblings – Six brothers and one sister. He grew up in a modest family, facing several financial struggles. He did not have the luxury of running water or electricity. Sharma went to Sanatan Dharm Middle School. He knew that the only way to beat poverty was to study well and get a good job. So, he studied very hard. He studied under the lamp to achieve his dreams.

Despite these challenges, he was an exceptional student and secured a place at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. During his college years, his interest in current affairs and journalism grew, paving the way for his future career.

An Inspiring Journalism Journey

After completing his education, Sharma started his journalism journey by working as a researcher and writer for a magazine called Onlooker. He wrote his first story for the Onlooker and was paid Rs300 for it. He gained experience in the field and gradually climbed the ranks to become an editor. But his unique style of questioning set him apart and this led to the world of television journalism.

In 1992 things changed when a casual conversation with Subhash Chandra, the chairman of Zee Network regarding the idea of an interview in the form of adalat was discussed. A few days later the idea was approved and the first episode of Aap Ki Adalat was shot with Lalu Prasad Yadav as the guest. This unique courtroom style interview quickly gained popularity as it redefined the way politicians, celebrities and influential personalities were interviewed.

His straightforward and fearless interviewing style made Aap Ki Adalat a massive success. The show became one of India’s longest-running TV programs, garnering millions of viewers. His ability to extract candid responses from guests, be they politicians, Bollywood stars, or business tycoons, earned him immense respect and credibility in the industry. Some of Rajat Sharma’s iconic interviews include those with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Lalu Prasad Yadav. It was on this show that all three Khan superstars – Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared together for the first time.

2004 was a significant year for Rajat Sharma as he took a huge step in launching India TV, a Hindi news channel. Under his leadership, this channel gained immense popularity.

Rajat Sharma's Achievements and Career Highlights

Over the years, Rajat Sharma has achieved several milestones in his journalism journey. Some of the key highlights of his career include:

The Success of Aap Ki Adalat – With over 1000 episodes, the show remains one of the most influential talk shows in Indian television history.

Despite the hardships faced in his early days, Rajat Sharma never let them hinder his dream of becoming a successful journalist. He strongly believes that the trying circumstances in which he grew up played a major role in shaping his career. He worked hard to study and took up job as a tutor to pay his fees. This shows his passion for education and his ambition to become a successful person in life. He serves as an inspiration for young journalists and media enthusiasts who aspire to make a difference in the field. On his birthday, we applaud Rajat Sharma for his immense contribution to Indian journalism.