A K Singh is CII Odisha state council chairman

AnilKumar Singh, President & Wholetime Director of JSW BPSL (Bhushan Power & Steel Limited), has taken charge as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Odisha State Council.

Singh highlighted Odisha’s impressive economic growth, driven by a successful transition into diversified, high growth sectors including advanced manufacturing, electronics and information technology. He noted that the State is diversifying from its traditional strength in metals and mining to become a preferred destination for new-age industries.

Under his leadership, the CII Odisha State Council will focus on strengthening partnerships, driving investment and fostering emerging industries to advance inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

The occasion was graced by State Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Industries and I&PR departments Hemant Sharma.