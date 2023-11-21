A Living Tribute: Sandesh Goshala Inaugurated on Late Youth's Birthday

Haveri : The family of deceased youth has started a Go Shala on his 22nd birthday, his family commemorated his memory by inaugurating "Sandesh Goshala," a private cowshed located in Gandhipura village near Haveri. on Monday. Sandesh tragically lost his life in a road accident a few months ago, leaving his grieving parents to find solace in creating a lasting legacy for their departed son.

Pontiff Sadashivshri of Haveri Hukkerimath performed the flag hoisting ceremony at the inauguration of Sandesh Goshala. The family, along with relatives, participated in a heartfelt religious program, offering worship and feeding fodder to the cattle in the newly opened cowshed.



Expressing his sentiments, pontiff Sadashivshri acknowledged the profound pain Sandesh's parents endured due to his untimely death. He commended the family's decision to establish the Goshala as an exemplary way to perpetuate their son's name. Sadashivshri urged the local community to make good use of Sandesh Goshala, emphasizing its potential benefits for farmers and residents of the district.





Sandesh's mother, Sangeeta spoke about the deep sorrow of losing a son and compared the cow shed to a cradle, nurturing the memory of her beloved son. She expressed a connection to the cattle in the Goshala, stating, "Treating the cows in it like my own children, I find my son in them." Sangeeta shared her wish for the Goshala to be a source of support for farmers facing the challenges of drought, providing fodder and water facilities.



Sandesh Goshala, situated on acres of land, aims to assist farmers struggling with drought conditions. The facility welcomes cattle, offering them shelter, food, and water. Additionally, orphaned and aged cattle find refuge here. Already, more than 10 cattle have taken shelter in Sandesh Goshala, symbolizing a community coming together to support the family's initiative.



Friends and relatives expressed their happiness and appreciation for the family's decision to immortalize Sandesh's name through this noble endeavor. The locals lauded the couple's compassionate act, recognizing the significant impact it could have on the agricultural community during challenging times. Sandesh Goshala stands as a unique tribute, not only preserving the memory of a young life lost but also offering hope and assistance to those in need.