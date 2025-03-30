'A monthly injection of inspiration': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' program, calling it a source of inspiration for the youth and all those invested in India's development.

He described it as a platform that highlights stories of ordinary Indians who, despite not being in politics, business, or government, contribute positively to their communities.

“In my opinion, youth everywhere and those who are interested in India's development receive a monthly injection of inspiration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays out stories of normal Indians who are every day doing things that are inspiring, impacting their communities, cities, and villages,” he said.

Kerala BJP President also shared how he personally feels recharged after every episode.

“For me, every month, I get recharged when I watch Mann Ki Baat. The next 30 days, I go forward energised by the stories of these people who have a vision for a greater, developed Bharat," he added.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill, Chandrasekhar accused the INDIA bloc of spreading misinformation, with an aim to mislead a particular community. He stated that the bill, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not against any community but aims to protect people's constitutional right to property.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is not against anybody. It is a pro-people, pro-constitutional right to property amendment bill. The opposition, whether it is Owaisi or Rahul Gandhi, depends completely on lies and misinformation,” he remarked.

He further pointed out that in Kerala, many families have suffered due to alleged arbitrary land grabs by Waqf authorities.

“In Kerala alone, there are hundreds of families in Munambam, outside Cochin, whose land and property are being grabbed by the Waqf unilaterally. The Waqf Amendment Act will protect people from their properties being taken away by anybody,” he said.

He also welcomed the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council’s recent appeal to MPs to support the bill, calling it a step in the right direction. He urged all MPs, including those from Congress, to ensure that laws remain consistent with the Constitution and address real issues faced by the people.